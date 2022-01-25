Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in 13 of 21 games this season.

San Francisco's games have gone over 46.5 points in 10 of 21 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the total in this contest.

The 43.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.1 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.5 points, a number 3.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 0.2 points below the 46.7 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 8-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Rams have been favored by 3.5 points or more 14 times this season and are 6-8 ATS in those contests.

Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 52.9% of its opportunities this year (nine times over 17 games with a set point total).

The Rams rack up 27.1 points per game, 5.6 more than the 49ers give up per outing (21.5).

When Los Angeles scores more than 21.5 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rams rack up 62.1 more yards per game (372.1) than the 49ers give up per outing (310.0).

In games that Los Angeles piles up more than 310.0 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 23 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (20).

49ers stats and trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 9-8-0 this season.

The 49ers are 5-1 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

San Francisco has eclipsed the over/under in 47.1% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 17 games with a set point total).

The 49ers score 25.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the Rams give up (21.9).

San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.9 points.

The 49ers collect 30.8 more yards per game (375.7) than the Rams allow per matchup (344.9).

In games that San Francisco amasses over 344.9 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year the 49ers have 24 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

At home, the Rams are 3-4 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

This season, Los Angeles has gone over the total in four of eight home games.

Rams home games this season average 50.1 total points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

This season in away games, San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The 49ers have two wins ATS (2-2) as 3.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

This season, in nine road games, San Francisco has gone over the total four times.

The average total in 49ers away games this season is 46.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

