Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Brandon Aiyuk and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 6:30 PM ET on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk has 826 yards receiving on 56 catches (84 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 48.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 16.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.

Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the football in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Aiyuk is averaging 48.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Rams, 2.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).

Aiyuk has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Rams defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Aiyuk did not record a catch in the NFC Divisional round versus the Packers.

Aiyuk has recorded 173 receiving yards (57.7 per game), reeling in 11 passes on 14 targets over his last three outings.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

