In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Cooper Kupp for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Championship Game will see Kupp's Los Angeles Rams hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Kupp has 145 catches (on 191 targets) and leads the Rams with 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) while scoring 16 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.

With 37 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Kupp has averaged 39.7 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the 49ers, 63.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 49ers are conceding 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is 12th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Kupp caught nine passes for 183 yards (20.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Kupp has 21 catches (on 25 targets) for 362 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 120.7 yards per game.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

