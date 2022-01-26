Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Kupp has 145 catches (on 191 targets) and leads the Rams with 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) while scoring 16 touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.
- With 37 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Kupp has averaged 39.7 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the 49ers, 63.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kupp, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 49ers are conceding 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers' defense is 12th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Kupp caught nine passes for 183 yards (20.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Kupp has 21 catches (on 25 targets) for 362 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 120.7 yards per game.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
Powered By Data Skrive