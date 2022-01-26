Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Samuel has 77 receptions (on 121 targets) for a team-high 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Samuel has been the target of 23.5% (121 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Samuel is averaging 73.3 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Rams, 22.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
- Samuel, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- This week Samuel will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers in the NFC Divisional round, Samuel picked up 44 yards on three receptions (four targets).
- In his last three games, Samuel racked up 10 catches on 13 targets and averaged 59.0 receiving yards.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
