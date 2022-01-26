There will be player props available for Deebo Samuel before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Samuel's San Francisco 49ers square off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Samuel has 77 receptions (on 121 targets) for a team-high 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 per game) and six touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 23.5% (121 total) of his team's 514 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Samuel is averaging 73.3 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Rams, 22.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Samuel, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

This week Samuel will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this year (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers in the NFC Divisional round, Samuel picked up 44 yards on three receptions (four targets).

In his last three games, Samuel racked up 10 catches on 13 targets and averaged 59.0 receiving yards.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

