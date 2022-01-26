Elijah Mitchell has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers square off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has carried the ball 207 times for a team-high 963 yards (56.6 per game), with five touchdowns.

He also has 137 receiving yards (8.1 per game) on 19 catches, with one TD.

His team has rushed the ball 499 times this season, and he's handled 207 of those attempts (41.5%).

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Mitchell's 88 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Rams are 16.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mitchell, in two matchups versus the Rams, has not run for a TD.

The Rams have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 103.2 yards per game.

Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Packers, Mitchell picked up 53 yards on 17 carries.

Mitchell also added 18 yards on three receptions.

Mitchell has rushed for 234 yards on 65 carries (78.0 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 207 41.5% 963 5 21 35.6% 4.7 Deebo Samuel 59 11.8% 365 8 14 23.7% 6.2 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 15.8% 294 2 9 15.3% 3.7 Trey Lance 38 7.6% 168 1 4 6.8% 4.4

