Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has carried the ball 207 times for a team-high 963 yards (56.6 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He also has 137 receiving yards (8.1 per game) on 19 catches, with one TD.
- His team has rushed the ball 499 times this season, and he's handled 207 of those attempts (41.5%).
- The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Rams.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Mitchell's 88 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Rams are 16.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mitchell, in two matchups versus the Rams, has not run for a TD.
- The Rams have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 103.2 yards per game.
- Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (18).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Packers, Mitchell picked up 53 yards on 17 carries.
- Mitchell also added 18 yards on three receptions.
- Mitchell has rushed for 234 yards on 65 carries (78.0 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
207
41.5%
963
5
21
35.6%
4.7
Deebo Samuel
59
11.8%
365
8
14
23.7%
6.2
Jeff Wilson Jr.
79
15.8%
294
2
9
15.3%
3.7
Trey Lance
38
7.6%
168
1
4
6.8%
4.4
Powered By Data Skrive