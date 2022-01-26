In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on George Kittle for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle's 71 catches (on 94 targets) have led to 910 receiving yards (53.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.

Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Kittle has averaged 78.4 receiving yards per game over his nine career matchups, 27.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kittle, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Kittle picked up 63 yards on four receptions (averaging 15.8 yards per grab).

Kittle has racked up 91 yards over his last three outings (30.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in 10 balls on 16 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

