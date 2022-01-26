Skip to main content
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on George Kittle for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle's 71 catches (on 94 targets) have led to 910 receiving yards (53.5 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 18.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
  • Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Kittle has averaged 78.4 receiving yards per game over his nine career matchups, 27.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kittle, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have given up 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Kittle picked up 63 yards on four receptions (averaging 15.8 yards per grab).
  • Kittle has racked up 91 yards over his last three outings (30.3 receiving yards per game), reeling in 10 balls on 16 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive