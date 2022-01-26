Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has hauled in 81 receptions for 1,455 yards, best on his team, and 13 touchdowns. He has been targeted 128 times, and averages 85.6 receiving yards per game.
- Chase has been the target of 23.1% (128 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
- Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Chase racked up 266 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 182.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.6 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Chase caught five passes for 109 yards (21.8 yards per catch).
- Chase's 16 receptions (22 targets) have netted him 251 yards (83.7 ypg) over his last three outings.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
