Ja'Marr Chase will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Chase's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has hauled in 81 receptions for 1,455 yards, best on his team, and 13 touchdowns. He has been targeted 128 times, and averages 85.6 receiving yards per game.

Chase has been the target of 23.1% (128 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Chase racked up 266 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 182.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.6 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Chase caught five passes for 109 yards (21.8 yards per catch).

Chase's 16 receptions (22 targets) have netted him 251 yards (83.7 ypg) over his last three outings.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

