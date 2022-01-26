Skip to main content
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Ja'Marr Chase will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Chase's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase has hauled in 81 receptions for 1,455 yards, best on his team, and 13 touchdowns. He has been targeted 128 times, and averages 85.6 receiving yards per game.
  • Chase has been the target of 23.1% (128 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
  • Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Chase racked up 266 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 182.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.6 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Chase caught five passes for 109 yards (21.8 yards per catch).
  • Chase's 16 receptions (22 targets) have netted him 251 yards (83.7 ypg) over his last three outings.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

