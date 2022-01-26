Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 ypg), completing 68.3% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 38 times for 51 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per game.
- The 49ers have thrown the football in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Garoppolo has attempted 55 of his 441 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Garoppolo averaged 258.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Rams, 35.7 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those matchups against the Rams.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Garoppolo put together a 131-yard performance against the Packers in the NFC Divisional round, completing 57.9 percent of his passes while throwing one interception.
- In his last three games, Garoppolo has thrown for 619 yards (206.3 per game) while completing 65.8% of his passes (50-of-76), with one touchdown and four interceptions.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
