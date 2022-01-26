In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 ypg), completing 68.3% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 38 times for 51 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per game.

The 49ers have thrown the football in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Garoppolo has attempted 55 of his 441 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Garoppolo averaged 258.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Rams, 35.7 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those matchups against the Rams.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Garoppolo put together a 131-yard performance against the Packers in the NFC Divisional round, completing 57.9 percent of his passes while throwing one interception.

In his last three games, Garoppolo has thrown for 619 yards (206.3 per game) while completing 65.8% of his passes (50-of-76), with one touchdown and four interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9%

