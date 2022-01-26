Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has passed for 4,611 yards while completing 70.4% of his throws (366-of-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (271.2 yards per game).
- He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 6.9 yards per game on the ground.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Burrow has attempted 54 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Burrow threw for 446 passing yards one matchup against the Chiefs, 158.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Chiefs.
- The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Burrow put together a 348-yard performance against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, completing 75.7 percent of his pass attempts while throwing one interception.
- Burrow has 592 passing yards (197.3 ypg), completing 73.2% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
