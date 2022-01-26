Before Joe Burrow hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. The AFC Championship Game will see Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has passed for 4,611 yards while completing 70.4% of his throws (366-of-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (271.2 yards per game).

He also has 118 rushing yards on 40 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 6.9 yards per game on the ground.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow has attempted 54 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Burrow threw for 446 passing yards one matchup against the Chiefs, 158.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Burrow put together a 348-yard performance against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, completing 75.7 percent of his pass attempts while throwing one interception.

Burrow has 592 passing yards (197.3 ypg), completing 73.2% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive