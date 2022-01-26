Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has picked up a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's carried 292 of those attempts (67.0%).
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Mixon's 48 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 9.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon, in two matchups versus the Chiefs, has not run for a TD.
- The Chiefs allow 117.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
- The Chiefs have conceded 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Mixon rushed 14 times for 54 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Mixon also put up 51 yards on six receptions.
- In his last three games, Mixon has taken 31 carries for 102 yards (34.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 79 yards (26.3 per game) .
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
292
67.0%
1,205
13
39
67.2%
4.1
Samaje Perine
55
12.6%
246
1
2
3.4%
4.5
Joe Burrow
40
9.2%
118
2
9
15.5%
3.0
Chris Evans
17
3.9%
77
0
1
1.7%
4.5
