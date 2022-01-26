Bookmakers have listed player props for Joe Mixon ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has picked up a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.

He's also caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's carried 292 of those attempts (67.0%).

The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Mixon's 48 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 9.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon, in two matchups versus the Chiefs, has not run for a TD.

The Chiefs allow 117.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

The Chiefs have conceded 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Mixon rushed 14 times for 54 yards and scored one touchdown.

Mixon also put up 51 yards on six receptions.

In his last three games, Mixon has taken 31 carries for 102 yards (34.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also caught 10 passes for 79 yards (26.3 per game) .

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 67.0% 1,205 13 39 67.2% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 12.6% 246 1 2 3.4% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.2% 118 2 9 15.5% 3.0 Chris Evans 17 3.9% 77 0 1 1.7% 4.5

