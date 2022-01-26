Skip to main content
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Bookmakers have listed player props for Joe Mixon ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals enter a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has picked up a team-high 1,205 rushing yards (70.9 per game) and scored 13 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's carried 292 of those attempts (67.0%).
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Mixon's 48 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 9.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon, in two matchups versus the Chiefs, has not run for a TD.
  • The Chiefs allow 117.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
  • The Chiefs have conceded 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Mixon rushed 14 times for 54 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Mixon also put up 51 yards on six receptions.
  • In his last three games, Mixon has taken 31 carries for 102 yards (34.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 79 yards (26.3 per game) .

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

292

67.0%

1,205

13

39

67.2%

4.1

Samaje Perine

55

12.6%

246

1

2

3.4%

4.5

Joe Burrow

40

9.2%

118

2

9

15.5%

3.0

Chris Evans

17

3.9%

77

0

1

1.7%

4.5

