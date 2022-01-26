Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The AFC Championship round will see the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Cincinnati Bengals.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in 14 of 23 games this season.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in six of 22 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 55.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 43.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.0 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

Chiefs games have an average total of 52.0 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 8.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City is 10-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have been favored by 7 points or more 12 times this season and are 8-4 ATS in those contests.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total 11 times in 19 opportunities (57.9%).

The Chiefs rack up 28.2 points per game, 6.1 more than the Bengals surrender per matchup (22.1).

Kansas City is 8-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.1 points.

The Chiefs average 46.0 more yards per game (396.8) than the Bengals give up per outing (350.8).

When Kansas City piles up more than 350.8 yards, the team is 9-7 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati is 11-7-0 against the spread this year.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in eight out of 18 opportunities (44.4%).

The Bengals average 5.7 more points per game (27.1) than the Chiefs allow (21.4).

Cincinnati is 9-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall in games when it scores more than 21.4 points.

The Bengals collect just 7.4 fewer yards per game (361.5) than the Chiefs allow per matchup (368.9).

When Cincinnati totals over 368.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, eight fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Kansas City is 8-2 overall and 5-5 against the spread.

The Chiefs are 4-3 ATS as 7-point favorites or greater at home.

This season, Kansas City has gone over the total in five of 10 games at home.

Chiefs home games this season average 51.4 total points, 3.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

Cincinnati is 7-2 against the spread, and 6-3 overall, in away games.

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 7-point underdogs or more away from home.

In nine road games this season, Cincinnati has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.9 points, 9.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

