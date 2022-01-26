Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in 13 of 21 games this season.

So far this season, 47.6% of San Francisco's games (10/21) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

Sunday's over/under is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 52.2 points per game average.

The 43.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.1 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Rams games this season is 49.5, 3.0 points more than Sunday's over/under of 46.5.

The 46.7 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 17 games this season.

The Rams have been favored by 3.5 points or more 14 times this season and are 6-8 ATS in those matchups.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over in 52.9% of its opportunities (nine times in 17 games with a set point total).

The Rams put up 5.6 more points per game (27.1) than the 49ers surrender (21.5).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.5 points.

The Rams rack up 62.1 more yards per game (372.1) than the 49ers allow per contest (310.0).

When Los Angeles picks up more than 310.0 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 23 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (20).

49ers stats and trends

In San Francisco's 17 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.

San Francisco has eclipsed the over/under in 47.1% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 17 games with a set point total).

The 49ers put up 25.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the Rams allow (21.9).

San Francisco is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.9 points.

The 49ers rack up 375.7 yards per game, 30.8 more yards than the 344.9 the Rams allow.

San Francisco is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team totals over 344.9 yards.

This year the 49ers have 24 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home.

This year, as 3.5-point favorites or more at home, the Rams are 3-4 ATS.

In four of eight games at home this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total.

Rams home games this season average 50.1 total points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread, and 6-3 overall, away from home.

Away from home, the 49ers have two wins ATS (2-2) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

San Francisco has gone over the total in four of nine away games this year.

49ers away games this season average 46.1 total points, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

