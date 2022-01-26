Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Stafford has racked up 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) while going 404-for-601 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.
- Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Stafford's 276 passing yards per game in three matchups against the 49ers are 1.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford threw multiple TDs in each of those contests against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs twice.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers are giving up 227.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Stafford completed 73.7 percent of his pass attempts for 366 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Stafford tacked on six yards on four carries while rushing for one touchdown.
- Stafford has put up 806 passing yards (268.7 ypg) on 62-of-87 with seven touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 28 rushing yards (9.3 ypg) on 10 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
