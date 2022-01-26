There will be player prop bet markets available for Matthew Stafford ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Stafford's Los Angeles Rams enter a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Stafford has racked up 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) while going 404-for-601 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.

Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Stafford's 276 passing yards per game in three matchups against the 49ers are 1.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw multiple TDs in each of those contests against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs twice.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers are giving up 227.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Stafford completed 73.7 percent of his pass attempts for 366 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Stafford tacked on six yards on four carries while rushing for one touchdown.

Stafford has put up 806 passing yards (268.7 ypg) on 62-of-87 with seven touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 28 rushing yards (9.3 ypg) on 10 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

