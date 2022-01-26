Skip to main content
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

There will be player prop bet markets available for Matthew Stafford ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Stafford's Los Angeles Rams enter a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Stafford has racked up 4,886 passing yards (287.4 per game) while going 404-for-601 (67.2% completion percentage) and throwing 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 43 rushing yards (2.5 ypg) on 32 carries.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.
  • Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Stafford's 276 passing yards per game in three matchups against the 49ers are 1.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford threw multiple TDs in each of those contests against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs twice.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers are giving up 227.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • With 25 passing TDs allowed this year, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Stafford completed 73.7 percent of his pass attempts for 366 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Stafford tacked on six yards on four carries while rushing for one touchdown.
  • Stafford has put up 806 passing yards (268.7 ypg) on 62-of-87 with seven touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 28 rushing yards (9.3 ypg) on 10 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

