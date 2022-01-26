Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has totaled 1,091 receiving yards (64.2 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 74 balls on 110 targets.
- Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
- Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Higgins totaled 62 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Chiefs, 8.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chiefs.
- This week Higgins will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Higgins picked up 96 yards on seven receptions.
- Higgins has caught eight passes (on 13 targets) for 106 yards (35.3 per game) over his last three outings.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
