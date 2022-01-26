In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tee Higgins for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has totaled 1,091 receiving yards (64.2 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 74 balls on 110 targets.

Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Higgins totaled 62 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Chiefs, 8.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chiefs.

This week Higgins will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).

With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Higgins picked up 96 yards on seven receptions.

Higgins has caught eight passes (on 13 targets) for 106 yards (35.3 per game) over his last three outings.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

