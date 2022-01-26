Skip to main content
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Tee Higgins for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals head into a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins has totaled 1,091 receiving yards (64.2 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 74 balls on 110 targets.
  • Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
  • Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Higgins totaled 62 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Chiefs, 8.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Chiefs.
  • This week Higgins will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Higgins picked up 96 yards on seven receptions.
  • Higgins has caught eight passes (on 13 targets) for 106 yards (35.3 per game) over his last three outings.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

