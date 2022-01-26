Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce's 134 targets have led to 92 catches for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
- Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way 16 times in the red zone this season, 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Kelce's 60 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bengals are 13.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kelce, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bills, Kelce racked up eight catches for 96 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Kelce has caught 17 passes (21 targets) for 238 yards (79.3 per game) with three TDs in his last three games.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
