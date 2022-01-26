Bookmakers have installed player props for Travis Kelce ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Championship Game will see Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce's 134 targets have led to 92 catches for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way 16 times in the red zone this season, 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Kelce's 60 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bengals are 13.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kelce, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals give up per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals' defense is 13th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bills, Kelce racked up eight catches for 96 yards and scored one touchdown.

Kelce has caught 17 passes (21 targets) for 238 yards (79.3 per game) with three TDs in his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

