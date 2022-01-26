Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd's 94 targets have led to 67 receptions for 828 yards (48.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 16.9% of the target share.
- Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Boyd has averaged 31.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 7.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Boyd, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.6 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Boyd totaled 17 yards on two receptions (three targets).
- Boyd's six receptions (on eight targets) have netted him 43 yards (14.3 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
