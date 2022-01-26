Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyler Boyd for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's 94 targets have led to 67 receptions for 828 yards (48.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

Boyd has been the target of 94 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 16.9% of the target share.

Boyd (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Boyd has averaged 31.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 7.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Boyd, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.6 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Boyd totaled 17 yards on two receptions (three targets).

Boyd's six receptions (on eight targets) have netted him 43 yards (14.3 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

