Before placing any wagers on Tyler Higbee's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higbee has recorded 560 receiving yards (32.9 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 61 passes on 85 targets.

Higbee has been the target of 85 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.

With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Higbee is averaging 26.1 receiving yards per game in 12 career matchups against the 49ers, 13.4 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).

Higbee has caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

This week Higbee will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers' defense is 12th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Higbee racked up four catches for 51 yards.

Over his last three games, Higbee's 13 receptions have yielded 152 yards (50.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 19 times.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

