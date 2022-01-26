Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higbee has recorded 560 receiving yards (32.9 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 61 passes on 85 targets.
- Higbee has been the target of 85 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.
- With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Higbee is averaging 26.1 receiving yards per game in 12 career matchups against the 49ers, 13.4 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
- Higbee has caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- This week Higbee will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers' defense is 12th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Higbee racked up four catches for 51 yards.
- Over his last three games, Higbee's 13 receptions have yielded 152 yards (50.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 19 times.
Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
