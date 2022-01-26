Skip to main content
Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Before placing any wagers on Tyler Higbee's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higbee has recorded 560 receiving yards (32.9 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 61 passes on 85 targets.
  • Higbee has been the target of 85 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.
  • With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higbee's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Higbee is averaging 26.1 receiving yards per game in 12 career matchups against the 49ers, 13.4 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
  • Higbee has caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • This week Higbee will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The 49ers' defense is 12th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Higbee racked up four catches for 51 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Higbee's 13 receptions have yielded 152 yards (50.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 19 times.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive