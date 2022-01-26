Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Tyreek Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hill has 111 receptions (on 159 targets) for a team-high 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 23.6% (159 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.

With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Hill's 54 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bengals are 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Hill has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 264.6 yards per game through the air.

With 26 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bills, Hill recorded 11 catches for 150 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Hill has 17 catches (on 21 targets) for 209 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 69.7 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

