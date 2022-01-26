Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Tyreek Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs hit the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hill has 111 receptions (on 159 targets) for a team-high 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 23.6% (159 total) of his team's 675 passing attempts this season.
  • With 23 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Hill's 54 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bengals are 22.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups, Hill has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 264.6 yards per game through the air.
  • With 26 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bills, Hill recorded 11 catches for 150 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Hill has 17 catches (on 21 targets) for 209 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 69.7 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

159

23.6%

111

1239

9

23

22.8%

Travis Kelce

134

19.9%

92

1125

9

16

15.8%

Mecole Hardman

83

12.3%

59

693

2

15

14.9%

Byron Pringle

60

8.9%

42

568

5

6

5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive