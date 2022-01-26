Before placing any wagers on Van Jefferson's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has 802 receiving yards on 50 receptions (89 targets), with six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.

Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Jefferson has averaged 23.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 8.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 25 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round, Jefferson racked up 29 yards on two receptions (three targets).

During his last three games, Jefferson has caught five passes for 101 yards. He was targeted seven times, and averaged 33.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive