Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Before placing any wagers on Van Jefferson's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has 802 receiving yards on 50 receptions (89 targets), with six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.
  • Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Jefferson has averaged 23.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 8.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jefferson, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • With 25 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round, Jefferson racked up 29 yards on two receptions (three targets).
  • During his last three games, Jefferson has caught five passes for 101 yards. He was targeted seven times, and averaged 33.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

