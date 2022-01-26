Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has 802 receiving yards on 50 receptions (89 targets), with six touchdowns, averaging 47.2 yards per game.
- Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.
- Jefferson (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Jefferson has averaged 23.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 8.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jefferson, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- With 25 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round, Jefferson racked up 29 yards on two receptions (three targets).
- During his last three games, Jefferson has caught five passes for 101 yards. He was targeted seven times, and averaged 33.7 yards per game.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
