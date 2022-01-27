Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk has totaled 826 receiving yards (48.6 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 56 passes on 84 targets.
- Aiyuk has been the target of 84 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 16.3% of the target share.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Aiyuk is averaging 48.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Rams, 0.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
- Aiyuk, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Aiyuk did not have a catch in the NFC Divisional round against the Packers.
- Over his last three outings, Aiyuk has totaled 173 yards on 11 catches, averaging 57.7 yards per game on 14 targets.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
