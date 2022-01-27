Before placing any wagers on Brandon Aiyuk's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk has totaled 826 receiving yards (48.6 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 56 passes on 84 targets.

Aiyuk has been the target of 84 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 16.3% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Aiyuk is averaging 48.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Rams, 0.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).

Aiyuk, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Aiyuk did not have a catch in the NFC Divisional round against the Packers.

Over his last three outings, Aiyuk has totaled 173 yards on 11 catches, averaging 57.7 yards per game on 14 targets.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive