Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Before placing any wagers on Brandon Aiyuk's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk has totaled 826 receiving yards (48.6 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 56 passes on 84 targets.
  • Aiyuk has been the target of 84 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 16.3% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Aiyuk has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Aiyuk is averaging 48.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Rams, 0.2 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
  • Aiyuk, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 263.3 passing yards the Rams allow per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Aiyuk did not have a catch in the NFC Divisional round against the Packers.
  • Over his last three outings, Aiyuk has totaled 173 yards on 11 catches, averaging 57.7 yards per game on 14 targets.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

