Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 517 yards (30.4 per game) on 119 carries with four touchdowns.
- He's also added 19 catches for 129 yards (7.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 431 times this season, and he's carried 119 of those attempts (27.6%).
- The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Edwards-Helaire's zero rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 37.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Edwards-Helaire did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bengals.
- The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.5 yards per game.
- The Bengals have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills in the AFC Divisional round, Edwards-Helaire rushed seven times for 60 yards (8.6 yards per attempt).
- Over his last three outings, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 60 yards (20.0 per game) on seven carries.
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
27.6%
517
4
12
15.2%
4.3
Darrel Williams
144
33.4%
558
6
28
35.4%
3.9
Patrick Mahomes II
66
15.3%
381
2
17
21.5%
5.8
Derrick Gore
51
11.8%
256
2
9
11.4%
5.0
