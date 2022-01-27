In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Clyde Edwards-Helaire and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 3:00 PM ET on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 517 yards (30.4 per game) on 119 carries with four touchdowns.

He's also added 19 catches for 129 yards (7.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 431 times this season, and he's carried 119 of those attempts (27.6%).

The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Edwards-Helaire's zero rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 37.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Edwards-Helaire did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.5 yards per game.

The Bengals have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills in the AFC Divisional round, Edwards-Helaire rushed seven times for 60 yards (8.6 yards per attempt).

Over his last three outings, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 60 yards (20.0 per game) on seven carries.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 27.6% 517 4 12 15.2% 4.3 Darrel Williams 144 33.4% 558 6 28 35.4% 3.9 Patrick Mahomes II 66 15.3% 381 2 17 21.5% 5.8 Derrick Gore 51 11.8% 256 2 9 11.4% 5.0

