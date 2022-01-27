Skip to main content
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Clyde Edwards-Helaire and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 3:00 PM ET on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 517 yards (30.4 per game) on 119 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He's also added 19 catches for 129 yards (7.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 431 times this season, and he's carried 119 of those attempts (27.6%).
  • The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Edwards-Helaire's zero rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 37.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Edwards-Helaire did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.5 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bills in the AFC Divisional round, Edwards-Helaire rushed seven times for 60 yards (8.6 yards per attempt).
  • Over his last three outings, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 60 yards (20.0 per game) on seven carries.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

27.6%

517

4

12

15.2%

4.3

Darrel Williams

144

33.4%

558

6

28

35.4%

3.9

Patrick Mahomes II

66

15.3%

381

2

17

21.5%

5.8

Derrick Gore

51

11.8%

256

2

9

11.4%

5.0

