Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's team-high 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) have come via 145 receptions (191 targets), and he has 16 touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 31.5% (191 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
- With 37 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Kupp has averaged 39.7 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 62.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In nine matchups with the 49ers, Kupp has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have given up 25 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round, Kupp racked up 183 yards on nine receptions (11 targets) while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Kupp's 25 targets have resulted in 21 receptions for 362 yards (120.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
