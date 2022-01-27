Skip to main content
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Cooper Kupp for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Kupp's Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp's team-high 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) have come via 145 receptions (191 targets), and he has 16 touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 31.5% (191 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.
  • With 37 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Kupp has averaged 39.7 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 62.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In nine matchups with the 49ers, Kupp has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have given up 25 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round, Kupp racked up 183 yards on nine receptions (11 targets) while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Kupp's 25 targets have resulted in 21 receptions for 362 yards (120.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive