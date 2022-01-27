In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Cooper Kupp for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Kupp's Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's team-high 1,947 receiving yards (114.5 per game) have come via 145 receptions (191 targets), and he has 16 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 31.5% (191 total) of his team's 607 passing attempts this season.

With 37 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Kupp has averaged 39.7 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups, 62.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In nine matchups with the 49ers, Kupp has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The 227.9 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have given up 25 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round, Kupp racked up 183 yards on nine receptions (11 targets) while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Kupp's 25 targets have resulted in 21 receptions for 362 yards (120.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

