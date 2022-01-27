Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel has hauled in 77 passes for a team-best 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 121 times and averages 82.6 yards per game.
- Samuel has been the target of 121 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 23.5% of the target share.
- Samuel (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his six matchups against the Rams, Samuel's 73.3 receiving yards average is 21.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).
- Samuel, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Samuel put together a 44-yard performance against the Packers on three catches.
- Samuel's 10 receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 177 yards (59.0 ypg) during his last three games.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
