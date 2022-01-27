Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Deebo Samuel ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Samuel's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel has hauled in 77 passes for a team-best 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 121 times and averages 82.6 yards per game.

Samuel has been the target of 121 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 23.5% of the target share.

Samuel (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his six matchups against the Rams, Samuel's 73.3 receiving yards average is 21.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).

Samuel, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Samuel put together a 44-yard performance against the Packers on three catches.

Samuel's 10 receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 177 yards (59.0 ypg) during his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

