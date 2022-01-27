Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Deebo Samuel ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Samuel's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel has hauled in 77 passes for a team-best 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 121 times and averages 82.6 yards per game.
  • Samuel has been the target of 121 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 23.5% of the target share.
  • Samuel (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his six matchups against the Rams, Samuel's 73.3 receiving yards average is 21.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (51.5).
  • Samuel, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Rams are giving up 263.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Samuel put together a 44-yard performance against the Packers on three catches.
  • Samuel's 10 receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 177 yards (59.0 ypg) during his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive