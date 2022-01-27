Skip to main content
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

There will be player props available for Elijah Mitchell ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has rushed 207 times for a team-high 963 yards (56.6 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 19 passes for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 207 of his team's 499 carries this season (41.5%).
  • The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Mitchell averaged 88 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Rams, 17.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games against the Rams Mitchell has not run for a touchdown.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the NFL, conceding 103.2 yards per game.
  • The Rams have allowed 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Packers, Mitchell racked up 53 yards on 17 carries.
  • Mitchell added three catches for 18 yards.
  • Mitchell has 234 rushing yards (78.0 ypg) on 65 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

207

41.5%

963

5

21

35.6%

4.7

Deebo Samuel

59

11.8%

365

8

14

23.7%

6.2

Jeff Wilson Jr.

79

15.8%

294

2

9

15.3%

3.7

Trey Lance

38

7.6%

168

1

4

6.8%

4.4

