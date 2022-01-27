There will be player props available for Elijah Mitchell ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has rushed 207 times for a team-high 963 yards (56.6 per game), with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 207 of his team's 499 carries this season (41.5%).

The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Mitchell averaged 88 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Rams, 17.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games against the Rams Mitchell has not run for a touchdown.

In terms of defending against the run, the Rams are sixth in the NFL, conceding 103.2 yards per game.

The Rams have allowed 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Packers, Mitchell racked up 53 yards on 17 carries.

Mitchell added three catches for 18 yards.

Mitchell has 234 rushing yards (78.0 ypg) on 65 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 207 41.5% 963 5 21 35.6% 4.7 Deebo Samuel 59 11.8% 365 8 14 23.7% 6.2 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 15.8% 294 2 9 15.3% 3.7 Trey Lance 38 7.6% 168 1 4 6.8% 4.4

