Before George Kittle hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The NFC Championship Game will see Kittle's San Francisco 49ers enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has put together a 910-yard campaign so far (53.5 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 71 balls on 94 targets.

So far this season, 18.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Kittle's 78.4 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Rams are 26.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Kittle put together a 63-yard performance against the Packers on four catches (15.8 yards per reception).

In his last three games, Kittle has put up 30.3 yards per game, hauling in 10 passes on 16 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

