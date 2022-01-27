Skip to main content
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Before George Kittle hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. The NFC Championship Game will see Kittle's San Francisco 49ers enter a showdown against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle has put together a 910-yard campaign so far (53.5 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 71 balls on 94 targets.
  • So far this season, 18.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Kittle's 78.4 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Rams are 26.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Kittle put together a 63-yard performance against the Packers on four catches (15.8 yards per reception).
  • In his last three games, Kittle has put up 30.3 yards per game, hauling in 10 passes on 16 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

