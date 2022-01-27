George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has put together a 910-yard campaign so far (53.5 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 71 balls on 94 targets.
- So far this season, 18.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Kittle has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Kittle's 78.4 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Rams are 26.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kittle has caught a touchdown pass against the Rams five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Kittle put together a 63-yard performance against the Packers on four catches (15.8 yards per reception).
- In his last three games, Kittle has put up 30.3 yards per game, hauling in 10 passes on 16 targets.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
