Oddsmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Ja'Marr Chase ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Chase's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has 81 catches (128 targets) and a team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 ypg) plus 13 touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.

Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Chase racked up 266 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 178.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are allowing 263.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Chase totaled 109 yards on five receptions (six targets).

Chase has racked up 251 receiving yards (83.7 per game), reeling in 16 balls on 22 targets during his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

