Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bet markets for Ja'Marr Chase ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Chase's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase has 81 catches (128 targets) and a team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 ypg) plus 13 touchdowns.
  • Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.
  • Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Chase racked up 266 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 178.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Chiefs.
  • The Chiefs are allowing 263.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Chase totaled 109 yards on five receptions (six targets).
  • Chase has racked up 251 receiving yards (83.7 per game), reeling in 16 balls on 22 targets during his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive