Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has 81 catches (128 targets) and a team-high 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 ypg) plus 13 touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 128 of his team's 555 passing attempts this season, or 23.1% of the target share.
- Chase (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Chase racked up 266 receiving yards in his single career matchup, 178.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Chiefs.
- The Chiefs are allowing 263.6 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans in the AFC Divisional round, Chase totaled 109 yards on five receptions (six targets).
- Chase has racked up 251 receiving yards (83.7 per game), reeling in 16 balls on 22 targets during his last three games.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
