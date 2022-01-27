Jimmy Garoppolo will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has passed for 3,810 yards while completing 68.3% of his throws (301-of-441), with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (224.1 yards per game).

He's also contributed on the ground, with 51 rushing yards (3.0 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.

Garoppolo accounts for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 55 of his 441 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In six matchups against the Rams, Garoppolo averaged 258.2 passing yards per game, 27.7 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Rams.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.3 yards per game through the air.

The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Packers, Garoppolo went 11-for-19 (57.9 percent) for 131 yards with one interception.

Over his last three games, Garoppolo has put up 619 passing yards (206.3 yards per game) while going 50-for-76 (65.8% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and four interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9%

