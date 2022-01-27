Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has passed for 3,810 yards while completing 68.3% of his throws (301-of-441), with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (224.1 yards per game).
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 51 rushing yards (3.0 ypg) on 38 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
- Garoppolo accounts for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 55 of his 441 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In six matchups against the Rams, Garoppolo averaged 258.2 passing yards per game, 27.7 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Rams.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Packers, Garoppolo went 11-for-19 (57.9 percent) for 131 yards with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Garoppolo has put up 619 passing yards (206.3 yards per game) while going 50-for-76 (65.8% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and four interceptions.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
