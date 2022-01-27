Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 ypg) on 366-of-520 passing with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 118 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In one matchup against the Chiefs, Burrow recorded 446 passing yards, 156.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Chiefs.
- The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Titans, Burrow went 28-for-37 (75.7 percent) for 348 yards with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Burrow has recorded 592 passing yards (197.3 per game) while going 52-for-71 (73.2% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
