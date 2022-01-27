Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Burrow and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 3:00 PM ET on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards (271.2 ypg) on 366-of-520 passing with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 118 rushing yards (6.9 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Burrow accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 520 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In one matchup against the Chiefs, Burrow recorded 446 passing yards, 156.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Titans, Burrow went 28-for-37 (75.7 percent) for 348 yards with one interception.

Over his last three games, Burrow has recorded 592 passing yards (197.3 per game) while going 52-for-71 (73.2% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive