Sportsbooks have posted player props for Joe Mixon ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has 292 carries for a team-leading 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.

And he has caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) with three TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 436 times this season, and he's carried 292 of those attempts (67.0%).

The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Mixon's 48 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 9.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon has not rushed for a touchdown against the Chiefs.

Mixon will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 117.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

This season the Chiefs are ranked 14th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Mixon carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards and scored one touchdown.

Mixon added six catches for 51 yards.

During his last three games, Mixon has 102 rushing yards (34.0 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.

He's also added 10 catches for 79 yards.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 67.0% 1,205 13 39 67.2% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 12.6% 246 1 2 3.4% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.2% 118 2 9 15.5% 3.0 Chris Evans 17 3.9% 77 0 1 1.7% 4.5

