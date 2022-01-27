Skip to main content
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Sportsbooks have posted player props for Joe Mixon ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has 292 carries for a team-leading 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) with three TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 436 times this season, and he's carried 292 of those attempts (67.0%).
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Against the Chiefs, Mixon's 48 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 9.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon has not rushed for a touchdown against the Chiefs.
  • Mixon will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 117.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Chiefs are ranked 14th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Mixon carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Mixon added six catches for 51 yards.
  • During his last three games, Mixon has 102 rushing yards (34.0 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also added 10 catches for 79 yards.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

292

67.0%

1,205

13

39

67.2%

4.1

Samaje Perine

55

12.6%

246

1

2

3.4%

4.5

Joe Burrow

40

9.2%

118

2

9

15.5%

3.0

Chris Evans

17

3.9%

77

0

1

1.7%

4.5

