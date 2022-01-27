Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has 292 carries for a team-leading 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.
- And he has caught 42 passes for 314 yards (18.5 per game) with three TDs.
- His team has rushed the ball 436 times this season, and he's carried 292 of those attempts (67.0%).
- The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Mixon's 48 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 9.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon has not rushed for a touchdown against the Chiefs.
- Mixon will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 117.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Chiefs are ranked 14th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (15).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Mixon carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Mixon added six catches for 51 yards.
- During his last three games, Mixon has 102 rushing yards (34.0 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also added 10 catches for 79 yards.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
292
67.0%
1,205
13
39
67.2%
4.1
Samaje Perine
55
12.6%
246
1
2
3.4%
4.5
Joe Burrow
40
9.2%
118
2
9
15.5%
3.0
Chris Evans
17
3.9%
77
0
1
1.7%
4.5
