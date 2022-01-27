Skip to main content
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The AFC Championship round will include a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in 14 of 23 games this season.
  • In 27.3% of Cincinnati's games this season (6/22), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 54.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 55.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 11.0 points above the 43.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Chiefs games have an average total of 52.0 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 8.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Kansas City has played 17 games, with 10 wins against the spread.
  • The Chiefs are 8-4 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.
  • Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.9% of its opportunities (11 times in 19 games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs put up 6.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bengals allow (22.1).
  • When Kansas City puts up more than 22.1 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs average 396.8 yards per game, 46.0 more yards than the 350.8 the Bengals give up per outing.
  • In games that Kansas City picks up over 350.8 yards, the team is 9-7 against the spread and 10-4 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.
  • Cincinnati has played 17 games, with 11 wins against the spread.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (eight times in 18 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Bengals rack up 5.7 more points per game (27.1) than the Chiefs allow (21.4).
  • Cincinnati is 9-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall in games when it records more than 21.4 points.
  • The Bengals rack up just 7.4 fewer yards per game (361.5) than the Chiefs allow per outing (368.9).
  • When Cincinnati amasses more than 368.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 29 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread, and 8-2 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Chiefs are 4-3 ATS as 7-point favorites or greater.
  • This year, in 10 home games, Kansas City has gone over the total five times.
  • This season, Chiefs home games average 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).
  • This season on the road, Cincinnati is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • Away from home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 7-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in nine away games, Cincinnati has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.9 points, 9.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

