Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The AFC Championship round will include a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in 14 of 23 games this season.

In 27.3% of Cincinnati's games this season (6/22), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 54.5.

The two teams combine to average 55.3 points per game, 0.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.0 points above the 43.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Chiefs games have an average total of 52.0 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 8.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has played 17 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

The Chiefs are 8-4 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.9% of its opportunities (11 times in 19 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs put up 6.1 more points per game (28.2) than the Bengals allow (22.1).

When Kansas City puts up more than 22.1 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Chiefs average 396.8 yards per game, 46.0 more yards than the 350.8 the Bengals give up per outing.

In games that Kansas City picks up over 350.8 yards, the team is 9-7 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played 17 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (eight times in 18 games with a set point total).

This season the Bengals rack up 5.7 more points per game (27.1) than the Chiefs allow (21.4).

Cincinnati is 9-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall in games when it records more than 21.4 points.

The Bengals rack up just 7.4 fewer yards per game (361.5) than the Chiefs allow per outing (368.9).

When Cincinnati amasses more than 368.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bengals have 21 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 29 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Kansas City is 5-5 against the spread, and 8-2 overall, at home.

At home, the Chiefs are 4-3 ATS as 7-point favorites or greater.

This year, in 10 home games, Kansas City has gone over the total five times.

This season, Chiefs home games average 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

This season on the road, Cincinnati is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Away from home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 7-point underdogs or more.

This season, in nine away games, Cincinnati has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.9 points, 9.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

