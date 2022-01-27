Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Championship round will include a Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in 13 of 21 games this season.
  • In 47.6% of San Francisco's games this season (10/21), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 52.2 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 43.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.5 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.5-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 46.7 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.
  • Los Angeles has played 17 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Rams have an against the spread record of 6-8 in their 14 games when favored by 3.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 52.9% of its opportunities (nine times in 17 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams score 27.1 points per game, 5.6 more than the 49ers surrender per matchup (21.5).
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.5 points.
  • The Rams average 62.1 more yards per game (372.1) than the 49ers give up per matchup (310.0).
  • In games that Los Angeles picks up more than 310.0 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 23 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (20).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the 49ers.
  • In San Francisco's 17 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • So far this year, the 49ers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those matchups.
  • San Francisco's games this season have gone over the point total in 47.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 17 games with a set point total).
  • The 49ers put up 25.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the Rams surrender (21.9).
  • When San Francisco records more than 21.9 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
  • The 49ers rack up 30.8 more yards per game (375.7) than the Rams allow (344.9).
  • In games that San Francisco amasses over 344.9 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 24 times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Los Angeles is 5-3 overall and 4-4 against the spread.
  • At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Rams are 3-4 ATS.
  • In eight home games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over four times.
  • This season, Rams home games average 50.1 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread, and 6-3 overall, in away games.
  • Away from home, the 49ers have two wins ATS (2-2) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in nine away games, San Francisco has gone over the total four times.
  • The average total in 49ers away games this season is 46.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.