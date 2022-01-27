Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Championship round will include a Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in 13 of 21 games this season.

In 47.6% of San Francisco's games this season (10/21), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.5.

Sunday's over/under is 5.7 points lower than the two team's combined 52.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.5 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.5-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 46.7 points per game average total in 49ers games this season.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 17 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Rams have an against the spread record of 6-8 in their 14 games when favored by 3.5 points or more so far this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 52.9% of its opportunities (nine times in 17 games with a set point total).

The Rams score 27.1 points per game, 5.6 more than the 49ers surrender per matchup (21.5).

Los Angeles is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.5 points.

The Rams average 62.1 more yards per game (372.1) than the 49ers give up per matchup (310.0).

In games that Los Angeles picks up more than 310.0 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 23 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (20).

49ers stats and trends

In San Francisco's 17 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

So far this year, the 49ers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those matchups.

San Francisco's games this season have gone over the point total in 47.1% of its opportunities (eight times in 17 games with a set point total).

The 49ers put up 25.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the Rams surrender (21.9).

When San Francisco records more than 21.9 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The 49ers rack up 30.8 more yards per game (375.7) than the Rams allow (344.9).

In games that San Francisco amasses over 344.9 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 24 times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Los Angeles is 5-3 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the Rams are 3-4 ATS.

In eight home games this season, Los Angeles has hit the over four times.

This season, Rams home games average 50.1 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread, and 6-3 overall, in away games.

Away from home, the 49ers have two wins ATS (2-2) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in nine away games, San Francisco has gone over the total four times.

The average total in 49ers away games this season is 46.1 points, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (46.5).

