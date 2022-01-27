Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes (404-of-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
- He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
- Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Stafford's 276 passing yards per game in three matchups against the 49ers are 4.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers are allowing 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have given up 25 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Buccaneers, Stafford went 28-for-38 (73.7 percent) for 366 yards, throwing two touchdowns .
- Stafford tacked on four carries for six yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Stafford has thrown for 806 yards (268.7 ypg), completing 71.3% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He has added 28 rushing yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per game.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
