Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Matthew Stafford, who takes to the field at 6:30 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams square off against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 4,886 yards (287.4 per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes (404-of-601), with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He also has 43 rushing yards on 32 carries, averaging 2.5 yards per game.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Stafford has attempted 112 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Stafford's 276 passing yards per game in three matchups against the 49ers are 4.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the 49ers, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers are allowing 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have given up 25 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Buccaneers, Stafford went 28-for-38 (73.7 percent) for 366 yards, throwing two touchdowns .

Stafford tacked on four carries for six yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Stafford has thrown for 806 yards (268.7 ypg), completing 71.3% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

He has added 28 rushing yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per game.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9%

