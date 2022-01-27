There will be player prop bet markets available for Tee Higgins before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Championship Game will see Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has reeled in 74 passes (on 110 targets) for 1,091 yards (64.2 per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Higgins had 62 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 8.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).

Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Higgins totaled 96 yards on seven receptions.

Higgins' in his last three games stat line reveals eight catches for 106 yards. He averaged 35.3 yards per game, and was targeted 13 times.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

Powered By Data Skrive