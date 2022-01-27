Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has reeled in 74 passes (on 110 targets) for 1,091 yards (64.2 per game) and six touchdowns this year.
- Higgins has been the target of 19.8% (110 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 18.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Higgins had 62 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 8.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
- Higgins did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.
- The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Higgins totaled 96 yards on seven receptions.
- Higgins' in his last three games stat line reveals eight catches for 106 yards. He averaged 35.3 yards per game, and was targeted 13 times.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
