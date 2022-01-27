Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has collected 1,125 yards on 92 catches with nine touchdowns this season, averaging 66.2 yards per game on 134 targets.
- So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
- Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way 16 times in the red zone this season, 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Kelce's 60 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bengals are 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups, Kelce has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Bengals.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bills in the AFC Divisional round, Kelce picked up 96 yards on eight receptions (nine targets) while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Kelce's 17 catches have yielded 238 yards (79.3 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 21 times.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
134
19.9%
92
1125
9
16
15.8%
Tyreek Hill
159
23.6%
111
1239
9
23
22.8%
Mecole Hardman
83
12.3%
59
693
2
15
14.9%
Byron Pringle
60
8.9%
42
568
5
6
5.9%
