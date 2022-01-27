Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Travis Kelce for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has collected 1,125 yards on 92 catches with nine touchdowns this season, averaging 66.2 yards per game on 134 targets.

So far this season, 19.9% of the 675 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way 16 times in the red zone this season, 15.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Kelce's 60 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Bengals are 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Kelce has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Bengals.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills in the AFC Divisional round, Kelce picked up 96 yards on eight receptions (nine targets) while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Kelce's 17 catches have yielded 238 yards (79.3 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 21 times.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

