Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd's 67 grabs have turned into 828 yards (48.7 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 94 times.
- So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his two matchups against the Chiefs, Boyd's 31.5 receiving yards average is 7.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).
- In two matchups, Boyd has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Chiefs.
- The 263.6 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chiefs have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Titans, Boyd racked up two catches for 17 yards.
- In his last three games, Boyd has racked up 14.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in six passes on eight targets.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
