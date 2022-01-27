There will be player prop bets available for Tyler Boyd ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 3:00 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's 67 grabs have turned into 828 yards (48.7 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 94 times.

So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his two matchups against the Chiefs, Boyd's 31.5 receiving yards average is 7.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).

In two matchups, Boyd has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Titans, Boyd racked up two catches for 17 yards.

In his last three games, Boyd has racked up 14.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in six passes on eight targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

