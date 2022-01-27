Skip to main content
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

There will be player prop bets available for Tyler Boyd ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 3:00 PM ET live on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd's 67 grabs have turned into 828 yards (48.7 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 94 times.
  • So far this season, 16.9% of the 555 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his two matchups against the Chiefs, Boyd's 31.5 receiving yards average is 7.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).
  • In two matchups, Boyd has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Chiefs.
  • The 263.6 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chiefs have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Titans, Boyd racked up two catches for 17 yards.
  • In his last three games, Boyd has racked up 14.3 yards per game with one touchdown, hauling in six passes on eight targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

11.4%

49

493

5

7

11.7%

