Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Tyler Higbee has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Higbee's Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higbee's stat line reveals 61 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 32.9 yards per game, and has been targeted 85 times.
  • Higbee has been the target of 85 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.
  • With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his 12 matchups against the 49ers, Higbee's 26.1 receiving yards average is 14.4 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).
  • Higbee has caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • This week Higbee will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).
  • With 25 passing TDs allowed this season, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Higbee racked up four catches for 51 yards.
  • During his last three games, Higbee has caught 13 passes on 19 targets for 152 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 50.7 yards per game.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

