Tyler Higbee has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Higbee's Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higbee's stat line reveals 61 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 32.9 yards per game, and has been targeted 85 times.

Higbee has been the target of 85 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.0% of the target share.

With 18 targets in the red zone this season, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his 12 matchups against the 49ers, Higbee's 26.1 receiving yards average is 14.4 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (40.5).

Higbee has caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

This week Higbee will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.9 yards allowed per game).

With 25 passing TDs allowed this season, the 49ers defense is ranked 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Higbee racked up four catches for 51 yards.

During his last three games, Higbee has caught 13 passes on 19 targets for 152 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 50.7 yards per game.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

