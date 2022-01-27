Tyreek Hill has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Hill's Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hill has 111 catches (159 targets), leading his team with 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) plus nine touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 159 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Hill is averaging 54 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bengals, 25.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).

In two matchups, Hill has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bengals.

The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Hill put together a 150-yard performance against the Bills on 11 catches and scored one touchdown.

Hill has racked up 209 receiving yards (69.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 21 targets over his last three outings.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 159 23.6% 111 1239 9 23 22.8% Travis Kelce 134 19.9% 92 1125 9 16 15.8% Mecole Hardman 83 12.3% 59 693 2 15 14.9% Byron Pringle 60 8.9% 42 568 5 6 5.9%

