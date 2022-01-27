Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Tyreek Hill has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET airing on CBS. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Hill's Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hill has 111 catches (159 targets), leading his team with 1,239 receiving yards (72.9 per game) plus nine touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 159 of his team's 675 passing attempts this season, or 23.6% of the target share.
  • Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 22.8% of his team's 101 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Hill is averaging 54 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Bengals, 25.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).
  • In two matchups, Hill has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Bengals.
  • The 264.6 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Hill put together a 150-yard performance against the Bills on 11 catches and scored one touchdown.
  • Hill has racked up 209 receiving yards (69.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 passes on 21 targets over his last three outings.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

159

23.6%

111

1239

9

23

22.8%

Travis Kelce

134

19.9%

92

1125

9

16

15.8%

Mecole Hardman

83

12.3%

59

693

2

15

14.9%

Byron Pringle

60

8.9%

42

568

5

6

5.9%

