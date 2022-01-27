In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Van Jefferson for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's 50 catches (89 targets) have netted him 802 yards (47.2 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Jefferson's 23.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the 49ers are 6.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 49ers are allowing 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have conceded 25 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Jefferson picked up 29 yards on two receptions.

Jefferson's five catches have gotten him 101 yards (33.7 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted seven times.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

