Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson's 50 catches (89 targets) have netted him 802 yards (47.2 ypg) and six touchdowns.
- Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Jefferson's 23.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the 49ers are 6.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jefferson, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 49ers are allowing 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have conceded 25 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Jefferson picked up 29 yards on two receptions.
- Jefferson's five catches have gotten him 101 yards (33.7 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted seven times.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
