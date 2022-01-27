Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Van Jefferson for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams head into a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's 50 catches (89 targets) have netted him 802 yards (47.2 ypg) and six touchdowns.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 89 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Jefferson's 23.2 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the 49ers are 6.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jefferson, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 49ers are allowing 227.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have conceded 25 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 12th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Jefferson picked up 29 yards on two receptions.
  • Jefferson's five catches have gotten him 101 yards (33.7 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted seven times.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

89

14.7%

50

802

6

15

13.3%

Cooper Kupp

191

31.5%

145

1947

16

37

32.7%

Tyler Higbee

85

14.0%

61

560

5

18

15.9%

Robert Woods

69

11.4%

45

556

4

16

14.2%

Powered By Data Skrive