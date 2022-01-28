Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk has added 56 receptions for 826 yards and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 84 times, producing 48.6 yards per game.
- Aiyuk has been the target of 84 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 16.3% of the target share.
- Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the ball 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Aiyuk has averaged 48.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 0.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups, Aiyuk has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Rams.
- The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Rams have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Aiyuk did not record a catch in the NFC Divisional round against the Packers.
- Aiyuk has hauled in 11 passes (14 targets) for 173 yards (57.7 per game) over his last three outings.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
