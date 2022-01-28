Before placing any wagers on Brandon Aiyuk's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Championship Game will see Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk has added 56 receptions for 826 yards and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 84 times, producing 48.6 yards per game.

Aiyuk has been the target of 84 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 16.3% of the target share.

Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the ball 49.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Aiyuk has averaged 48.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 0.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups, Aiyuk has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Rams.

The Rams have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.3 yards per game through the air.

The Rams have given up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Aiyuk did not record a catch in the NFC Divisional round against the Packers.

Aiyuk has hauled in 11 passes (14 targets) for 173 yards (57.7 per game) over his last three outings.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

