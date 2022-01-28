Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire has 517 yards on 119 carries (30.4 ypg), with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (7.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 119 of his team's 431 carries this season (27.6%).
- The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his single career matchup against the Bengals, Edwards-Helaire put up zero rushing yards, 37.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Edwards-Helaire did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Bengals.
- Conceding 102.5 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fifth-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Bengals have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Edwards-Helaire put together a 60-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball seven times (averaging 8.6 yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has run for 60 yards on seven carries (20.0 ypg).
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
27.6%
517
4
12
15.2%
4.3
Darrel Williams
144
33.4%
558
6
28
35.4%
3.9
Patrick Mahomes II
66
15.3%
381
2
17
21.5%
5.8
Derrick Gore
51
11.8%
256
2
9
11.4%
5.0
