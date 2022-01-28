Skip to main content
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Clyde Edwards-Helaire will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on CBS. Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has 517 yards on 119 carries (30.4 ypg), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (7.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 119 of his team's 431 carries this season (27.6%).
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards-Helaire's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his single career matchup against the Bengals, Edwards-Helaire put up zero rushing yards, 37.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Edwards-Helaire did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Bengals.
  • Conceding 102.5 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fifth-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Bengals have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Edwards-Helaire put together a 60-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball seven times (averaging 8.6 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has run for 60 yards on seven carries (20.0 ypg).

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

27.6%

517

4

12

15.2%

4.3

Darrel Williams

144

33.4%

558

6

28

35.4%

3.9

Patrick Mahomes II

66

15.3%

381

2

17

21.5%

5.8

Derrick Gore

51

11.8%

256

2

9

11.4%

5.0

Powered By Data Skrive