Clyde Edwards-Helaire will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET live on CBS. Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs enter a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has 517 yards on 119 carries (30.4 ypg), with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 129 yards (7.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 119 of his team's 431 carries this season (27.6%).

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his single career matchup against the Bengals, Edwards-Helaire put up zero rushing yards, 37.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Edwards-Helaire did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Bengals.

Conceding 102.5 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fifth-ranked run defense in the league.

The Bengals have given up 15 rushing touchdowns, 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire put together a 60-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bills, carrying the ball seven times (averaging 8.6 yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has run for 60 yards on seven carries (20.0 ypg).

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 27.6% 517 4 12 15.2% 4.3 Darrel Williams 144 33.4% 558 6 28 35.4% 3.9 Patrick Mahomes II 66 15.3% 381 2 17 21.5% 5.8 Derrick Gore 51 11.8% 256 2 9 11.4% 5.0

