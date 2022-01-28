Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Cooper Kupp ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams square off against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in the NFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's 1,947 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Rams. He's been targeted 191 times and has registered 145 catches and 16 touchdowns (114.5 yards per game).

Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Kupp's 39.7 receiving yards per game in his nine matchups against the 49ers are 62.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 49ers are giving up 227.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is 12th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Kupp put together a 183-yard performance against the Buccaneers on nine catches (20.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

Kupp's 21 catches (25 targets) have netted him 362 yards (120.7 ypg) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 191 31.5% 145 1947 16 37 32.7% Van Jefferson 89 14.7% 50 802 6 15 13.3% Tyler Higbee 85 14.0% 61 560 5 18 15.9% Robert Woods 69 11.4% 45 556 4 16 14.2%

