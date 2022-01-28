Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's 1,947 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Rams. He's been targeted 191 times and has registered 145 catches and 16 touchdowns (114.5 yards per game).
- Kupp has been the target of 191 of his team's 607 passing attempts this season, or 31.5% of the target share.
- Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 37 times in the red zone this season, 32.7% of his team's 113 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Kupp's 39.7 receiving yards per game in his nine matchups against the 49ers are 62.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kupp has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 49ers are giving up 227.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers' defense is 12th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Kupp put together a 183-yard performance against the Buccaneers on nine catches (20.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- Kupp's 21 catches (25 targets) have netted him 362 yards (120.7 ypg) and three touchdowns in his last three games.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
191
31.5%
145
1947
16
37
32.7%
Van Jefferson
89
14.7%
50
802
6
15
13.3%
Tyler Higbee
85
14.0%
61
560
5
18
15.9%
Robert Woods
69
11.4%
45
556
4
16
14.2%
