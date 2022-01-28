Before placing any bets on Deebo Samuel's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Championship Game will see Samuel's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel's 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 per game) lead the 49ers. He has 77 receptions on 121 targets with six touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 121 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 23.5% of the target share.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Samuel's 73.3 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Rams are 19.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Samuel has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 263.3 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Packers, Samuel racked up three catches for 44 yards.

Over his last three games, Samuel has caught 10 passes on 13 targets for 177 yards, averaging 59.0 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

