Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel's 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 per game) lead the 49ers. He has 77 receptions on 121 targets with six touchdowns.
- Samuel has been the target of 121 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 23.5% of the target share.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Samuel's 73.3 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Rams are 19.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Samuel has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 263.3 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Packers, Samuel racked up three catches for 44 yards.
- Over his last three games, Samuel has caught 10 passes on 13 targets for 177 yards, averaging 59.0 yards per game.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
