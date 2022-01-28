Skip to main content
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Before placing any bets on Deebo Samuel's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 6:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. The NFC Championship Game will see Samuel's San Francisco 49ers head into a showdown with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel's 1,405 receiving yards (82.6 per game) lead the 49ers. He has 77 receptions on 121 targets with six touchdowns.
  • Samuel has been the target of 121 of his team's 514 passing attempts this season, or 23.5% of the target share.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Samuel's 73.3 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Rams are 19.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Samuel has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The 263.3 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Packers, Samuel racked up three catches for 44 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Samuel has caught 10 passes on 13 targets for 177 yards, averaging 59.0 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

