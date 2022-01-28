Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has had 207 attempts for a team-leading 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 19 passes for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 207 of his team's 499 carries this season (41.5%).
- The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his two career matchups against them, Mitchell has averaged 88 rushing yards against the Rams, 18.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two games against the Rams Mitchell has not run for a touchdown.
- The Rams allow 103.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
- The Rams have given up 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Packers, Mitchell racked up 53 yards on 17 carries.
- He chipped in with three receptions for 18 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Mitchell has 234 yards on 65 carries (78.0 ypg), with one touchdown.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
207
41.5%
963
5
21
35.6%
4.7
Deebo Samuel
59
11.8%
365
8
14
23.7%
6.2
Jeff Wilson Jr.
79
15.8%
294
2
9
15.3%
3.7
Trey Lance
38
7.6%
168
1
4
6.8%
4.4
