Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

There will be player prop bets available for Elijah Mitchell before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has had 207 attempts for a team-leading 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 19 passes for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 207 of his team's 499 carries this season (41.5%).
  • The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his two career matchups against them, Mitchell has averaged 88 rushing yards against the Rams, 18.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games against the Rams Mitchell has not run for a touchdown.
  • The Rams allow 103.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Rams have given up 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Packers, Mitchell racked up 53 yards on 17 carries.
  • He chipped in with three receptions for 18 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Mitchell has 234 yards on 65 carries (78.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

207

41.5%

963

5

21

35.6%

4.7

Deebo Samuel

59

11.8%

365

8

14

23.7%

6.2

Jeff Wilson Jr.

79

15.8%

294

2

9

15.3%

3.7

Trey Lance

38

7.6%

168

1

4

6.8%

4.4

Powered By Data Skrive