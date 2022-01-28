There will be player prop bets available for Elijah Mitchell before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has had 207 attempts for a team-leading 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 137 yards (8.1 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 207 of his team's 499 carries this season (41.5%).

The 49ers have called a pass in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his two career matchups against them, Mitchell has averaged 88 rushing yards against the Rams, 18.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games against the Rams Mitchell has not run for a touchdown.

The Rams allow 103.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

The Rams have given up 18 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Packers, Mitchell racked up 53 yards on 17 carries.

He chipped in with three receptions for 18 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Mitchell has 234 yards on 65 carries (78.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 207 41.5% 963 5 21 35.6% 4.7 Deebo Samuel 59 11.8% 365 8 14 23.7% 6.2 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 15.8% 294 2 9 15.3% 3.7 Trey Lance 38 7.6% 168 1 4 6.8% 4.4

Powered By Data Skrive