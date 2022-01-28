George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has caught 71 passes (on 94 targets) for 910 yards (53.5 per game) and six touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 18.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
- Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the ball 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Kittle has averaged 78.4 receiving yards per game over his nine career matchups, 25.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kittle, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Kittle totaled 63 yards on four receptions (averaging 15.8 yards per grab).
- Over his last three outings, Kittle has put up 30.3 yards per game, hauling in 10 passes on 16 targets.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.4%
30
296
1
5
7.9%
