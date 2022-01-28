Oddsmakers have listed player props for George Kittle ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Kittle's San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has caught 71 passes (on 94 targets) for 910 yards (53.5 per game) and six touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 18.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.

Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the ball 49.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Kittle has averaged 78.4 receiving yards per game over his nine career matchups, 25.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kittle, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Kittle totaled 63 yards on four receptions (averaging 15.8 yards per grab).

Over his last three outings, Kittle has put up 30.3 yards per game, hauling in 10 passes on 16 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.4% 30 296 1 5 7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive