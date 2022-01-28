Skip to main content
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Oddsmakers have listed player props for George Kittle ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET airing on FOX. The NFC Championship Game features a matchup between Kittle's San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle has caught 71 passes (on 94 targets) for 910 yards (53.5 per game) and six touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 18.3% of the 514 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
  • Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the ball 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Kittle has averaged 78.4 receiving yards per game over his nine career matchups, 25.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kittle, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 263.3 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Kittle totaled 63 yards on four receptions (averaging 15.8 yards per grab).
  • Over his last three outings, Kittle has put up 30.3 yards per game, hauling in 10 passes on 16 targets.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.4%

30

296

1

5

7.9%

