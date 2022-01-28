Before Ja'Marr Chase hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. The AFC Championship Game will see Chase's Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase's 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) lead the Bengals. He has 81 receptions on 128 targets with 13 touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 23.1% (128 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Chase's 266 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Chiefs are 178.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that game against the Chiefs.

This week Chase will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Chase reeled in five passes for 109 yards (21.8 yards per catch).

Chase has caught 16 passes (on 22 targets) for 251 yards (83.7 per game) over his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7% C.J. Uzomah 63 11.4% 49 493 5 7 11.7%

