Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase's 1,455 receiving yards (85.6 per game) lead the Bengals. He has 81 receptions on 128 targets with 13 touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 23.1% (128 total) of his team's 555 passing attempts this season.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Chase has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Chase's 266 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Chiefs are 178.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that game against the Chiefs.
- This week Chase will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (263.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Chiefs have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Chase reeled in five passes for 109 yards (21.8 yards per catch).
- Chase has caught 16 passes (on 22 targets) for 251 yards (83.7 per game) over his last three games.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
C.J. Uzomah
63
11.4%
49
493
5
7
11.7%
