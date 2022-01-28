Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Jimmy Garoppolo will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 ypg) on 301-of-441 passing with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 38 times for 51 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per game.
  • The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Garoppolo's 258.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Rams are 25.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Garoppolo had one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Rams.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Garoppolo went 11-for-19 (57.9 percent) for 131 yards with one interception.
  • Garoppolo has put up 619 passing yards (206.3 per game) and has a 65.8% completion percentage this year (50-of-76) over his last three games, while throwing one touchdown and four interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

121

23.5%

77

1405

6

9

14.3%

George Kittle

94

18.3%

71

910

6

9

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

84

16.3%

56

826

5

10

15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive