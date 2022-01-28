Jimmy Garoppolo will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET live on FOX. The NFC Championship Game will see Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 ypg) on 301-of-441 passing with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 38 times for 51 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per game.

The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.

Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Garoppolo's 258.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Rams are 25.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Garoppolo had one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Rams.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).

With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Garoppolo went 11-for-19 (57.9 percent) for 131 yards with one interception.

Garoppolo has put up 619 passing yards (206.3 per game) and has a 65.8% completion percentage this year (50-of-76) over his last three games, while throwing one touchdown and four interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 121 23.5% 77 1405 6 9 14.3% George Kittle 94 18.3% 71 910 6 9 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 84 16.3% 56 826 5 10 15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive