Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has thrown for 3,810 yards (224.1 ypg) on 301-of-441 passing with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 38 times for 51 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per game.
- The 49ers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
- Garoppolo has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 45.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Garoppolo's 258.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Rams are 25.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Garoppolo had one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Rams.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- This week Garoppolo will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (263.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 17 passing TDs allowed this season, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Garoppolo went 11-for-19 (57.9 percent) for 131 yards with one interception.
- Garoppolo has put up 619 passing yards (206.3 per game) and has a 65.8% completion percentage this year (50-of-76) over his last three games, while throwing one touchdown and four interceptions.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
121
23.5%
77
1405
6
9
14.3%
George Kittle
94
18.3%
71
910
6
9
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
84
16.3%
56
826
5
10
15.9%
