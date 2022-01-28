Skip to main content
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Burrow for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has passed for 4,611 yards (271.2 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes (366-for-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In one matchup against the Chiefs, Burrow threw for 446 passing yards, 159.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Chiefs.
  • The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Titans, Burrow went 28-for-37 (75.7 percent) for 348 yards with one interception.
  • Burrow has 592 passing yards (197.3 ypg), completing 73.2% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

128

23.1%

81

1455

13

12

20.0%

Tee Higgins

110

19.8%

74

1091

6

11

18.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

16.9%

67

828

5

7

11.7%

