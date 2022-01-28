In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Burrow for Sunday's game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. The AFC Championship Game features a matchup between Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has passed for 4,611 yards (271.2 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes (366-for-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He's also rushed 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In one matchup against the Chiefs, Burrow threw for 446 passing yards, 159.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Chiefs.

The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Titans, Burrow went 28-for-37 (75.7 percent) for 348 yards with one interception.

Burrow has 592 passing yards (197.3 ypg), completing 73.2% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 128 23.1% 81 1455 13 12 20.0% Tee Higgins 110 19.8% 74 1091 6 11 18.3% Tyler Boyd 94 16.9% 67 828 5 7 11.7%

