Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has passed for 4,611 yards (271.2 per game) while completing 70.4% of his passes (366-for-520), with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Burrow has thrown 54 passes in the red zone this season, 45.8% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In one matchup against the Chiefs, Burrow threw for 446 passing yards, 159.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Chiefs.
- The 263.6 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs' defense is 16th in the NFL, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Titans, Burrow went 28-for-37 (75.7 percent) for 348 yards with one interception.
- Burrow has 592 passing yards (197.3 ypg), completing 73.2% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
128
23.1%
81
1455
13
12
20.0%
Tee Higgins
110
19.8%
74
1091
6
11
18.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
16.9%
67
828
5
7
11.7%
Powered By Data Skrive