Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for the NFL Playoffs - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has carried the ball 292 times for a team-high 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, catching 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
- He has received 292 of his team's 436 carries this season (67.0%).
- The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Against the Chiefs, Mixon's 48 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 8.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon has not run for a touchdown against the Chiefs.
- Allowing 117.6 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 21st-ranked run defense in the league.
- This season the Chiefs have given up 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 14th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Mixon put together a 54-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball 14 times, while scoring one touchdown.
- Mixon also put up 51 yards on six receptions.
- During his last three games, Mixon has 102 rushing yards (34.0 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.
- Mixon has caught 10 passes for 79 yards (26.3 ypg).
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
292
67.0%
1,205
13
39
67.2%
4.1
Samaje Perine
55
12.6%
246
1
2
3.4%
4.5
Joe Burrow
40
9.2%
118
2
9
15.5%
3.0
Chris Evans
17
3.9%
77
0
1
1.7%
4.5
