In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Mixon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 3:00 PM ET on CBS. Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has carried the ball 292 times for a team-high 1,205 yards (70.9 per game), with 13 touchdowns.

He also averages 18.5 receiving yards per game, catching 42 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

He has received 292 of his team's 436 carries this season (67.0%).

The Bengals have run 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Against the Chiefs, Mixon's 48 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 8.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon has not run for a touchdown against the Chiefs.

Allowing 117.6 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 21st-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Chiefs have given up 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 14th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Mixon put together a 54-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Titans, carrying the ball 14 times, while scoring one touchdown.

Mixon also put up 51 yards on six receptions.

During his last three games, Mixon has 102 rushing yards (34.0 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Mixon has caught 10 passes for 79 yards (26.3 ypg).

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 67.0% 1,205 13 39 67.2% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 12.6% 246 1 2 3.4% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.2% 118 2 9 15.5% 3.0 Chris Evans 17 3.9% 77 0 1 1.7% 4.5

