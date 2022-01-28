Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The AFC Championship round will see the Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Kansas City's games this season have gone over 54.5 points 10 of 19 times.

In 31.6% of Cincinnati's games this season (6/19), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 54.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.3, is 0.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.5 points per game, 11.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 51.8, 2.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 54.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 8.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has played 19 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

This season, the Chiefs have an against the spread record of 5-4 in their nine games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on 12 of 19 set point totals (63.2%).

The Chiefs score 28.2 points per game, 6.1 more than the Bengals give up per matchup (22.1).

When Kansas City records more than 22.1 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 46.0 more yards per game (396.8) than the Bengals allow per contest (350.8).

When Kansas City churns out over 350.8 yards, the team is 7-7 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over four more times (25 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (21) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 12-7-0 this year.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the point total eight times in 19 opportunities (42.1%).

The Bengals put up 27.1 points per game, 5.7 more than the Chiefs give up (21.4).

Cincinnati is 8-5 against the spread and 9-4 overall in games when it scores more than 21.4 points.

The Bengals average just 7.4 fewer yards per game (361.5) than the Chiefs allow (368.9).

In games that Cincinnati piles up more than 368.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year the Bengals have 21 turnovers, eight fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

Kansas City is 6-5 against the spread, and 7-2 overall, at home this season.

As 7-point favorites or greater at home, the Chiefs are 3-3 ATS.

This year, Kansas City has hit the over in six of nine games at home.

This season, Chiefs home games average 51.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

Cincinnati is 5-3 overall, and 7-2 against the spread, on the road.

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 7-point underdogs or more on the road.

Cincinnati has hit the over twice in eight road games this year.

The average total in Bengals away games this season is 44.7 points, 9.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

