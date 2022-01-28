Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Championship Round Odds, Plays and Insights

The NFC Championship round will see the Los Angeles Rams play the San Francisco 49ers.

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in 12 of 19 games (63.2%) this season.

In 52.6% of San Francisco's games this season (10/19), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 46.

The two teams combine to score 52.2 points per game, 6.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 43.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.6 fewer than the 46 over/under in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.4 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 1.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 10-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Rams are 5-8 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Los Angeles has eclipsed the over/under in 52.6% of its opportunities this year (10 times over 19 games with a set point total).

The Rams put up 5.6 more points per game (27.1) than the 49ers give up (21.5).

When Los Angeles records more than 21.5 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rams average 372.1 yards per game, 62.1 more yards than the 310.0 the 49ers allow per outing.

When Los Angeles piles up over 310.0 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 23 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (20).

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has 11 wins against the spread in 19 games this year.

This year, the 49ers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this season have hit the over on eight of 19 set point totals (42.1%).

The 49ers average 3.2 more points per game (25.1) than the Rams allow (21.9).

When San Francisco puts up more than 21.9 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The 49ers collect 30.8 more yards per game (375.7) than the Rams allow (344.9).

In games that San Francisco picks up more than 344.9 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 24 times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (25).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Rams are 3-4 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In eight games at home this season, Los Angeles has hit the over four times.

This season, Rams home games average 49.9 points, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under (46).

This year on the road, San Francisco is 7-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Away from home, the 49ers have two wins ATS (2-2) as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in nine away games, San Francisco has gone over the total four times.

49ers away games this season average 46.7 total points, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under (46).

